Iraqi PM stresses importance of productive state for security, stability

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday said having "productive and responsible state" is vital for achieving security and stability in the country.

"Security and stability require a productive and stable state that fulfills its duties properly," he said during a meeting with ministers, heads of agencies, undersecretaries, military and security commanders, and tribal leaders to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

The premier said that his government is working on these goals "in phases", starting with "improving services to reassure citizens of its seriousness and commitment to its program."

He noted that the government is working on multiple fronts to address key issues such as "correcting the economic course of the state," which will have a significant impact on the country's future.

Al-Sudani highlighted the government's efforts to arm and modernize the Iraqi army and armed forces, and to develop the internal security forces.

"Strengthening confidence in state institutions and ministries will be met with confidence by investors and businessmen inside and outside Iraq," he said.