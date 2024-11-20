PM Al-Sudani urges Iraqis to ignore “false rumors" threatening census

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani called on Iraqis not to pay attention to “rumors” that are trying to “fail” the country's census, which started this morning.

This came as he provided the required information about himself and his family when he received the census team, according to a statement issued by his media office.

Al-Sudani “reaffirmed his call for all citizens to collaborate with the census teams and share accurate and truthful information, emphasizing the importance of the resulting database in shaping development plans and improving services,” the statement added.

The Prime Minister commended the exceptional efforts of individuals, agencies, and government institutions in successfully carrying out the census.

“He also called on citizens to disregard false rumors and misinformation aimed at undermining this essential and scientific process, emphasizing its critical importance for shaping the future of generations to come,” the statement concluded.