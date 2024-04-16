Iraqi PM secures military development deal with General Dynamics during Washington visit

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, receives, at his residence in Washington, a delegation from General Dynamics, one of the largest American companies manufacturing weapons and military equipment.

According to his media office, the prime minister discussed with the delegation cooperation "within the framework of the government's efforts and steps towards rebuilding its military capabilities in the field of tank and armored weapons, as well as cooperation to complete a large workshop for maintaining and developing tanks."

Al-Sudani arrived in Washington on Sunday on an official visit, leading a high-ranking government and parliamentary delegation. It is his first visit to the United States since assuming office in October 2022,

The Prime Minister met with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, Stellar Energy's CEO Peter Gibson, Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala, and the Iraqi community.