Iraqi PM meets Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, commits to expanding partnerships

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan, to discuss avenues of cooperation between the two nations.

According to Al-Sudani’s media office, the talks covered security, counter-terrorism efforts, cybersecurity, military industry localization, training, and the use of artificial intelligence in defense.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted Iraq's commitment to expanding partnerships with Pakistan, building on the “strong historical, social, cultural, and economic ties” between the two countries. He also called for unity among Arab and Islamic nations to address the crisis in Gaza, stating the urgent need “to end the aggression on Gaza and prevent the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.”

In turn, General Mirza extended greetings from the Pakistani Prime Minister and applauded Iraq’s progress in counter-terrorism, economic development, and infrastructure rebuilding. “He also praised Iraq’s constructive regional role in promoting security and stability across the region.”