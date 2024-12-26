Iraqi PM files legal complaint against journalist over criticism

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani filed a legal complaint against an Iraqi journalist, prompting the court to summon her.

According to an official notice, Rabee is required to appear before the investigating judge within three days of receiving the notification. The document stated, “This is in connection with a complaint filed by the Prime Minister of Iraq, who submitted the grievance through a post on his personal Facebook account.”

In response, Rabee commented on Facebook that the complaint stems from her opinions and criticisms, adding, “I will continue to escalate my stance on issues related to the suppression of freedoms and rights, violations of the constitution, leaks, corruption, failure, and mismanagement within the government and Al-Sudani's office."

Earlier, Rabee criticized the Iraqi government in several posts on social media. For instance, she “advised” media professionals and influencers supporting the government to remember that “governments, at all times, eventually fall, and the corrupt ones are ones are cast aside with contempt into the nearest ash heap of history.”

In a statement, the Al-Nakhil Center for Press Rights and Freedoms expressed surprise at the PM’s legal complaint, mentioning that “these accusations, which have intensified in recent months, reflect practices by the government.”

The center further stated that this incident underscores the growing challenges confronting journalism and media work. “These threats, which have recently targeted several journalists, pose a serious danger to freedom of opinion and expression,” it warned.