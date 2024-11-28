Iraqi PM: We are at a remarkable phase in our relations with Spain

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani outlined his government’s focus on enhancing international partnerships and fostering economic growth during an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

Al-Sudani highlighted the ties between Iraq and Spain across multiple sectors. “We are at a remarkable phase in our relations with Spain, marked by a mutual desire to strengthen and develop ties in all fields,” he stated.

Progress on Security and Stability

The Prime Minister lauded Iraq’s progress in restoring security and stability, noting that the country’s security forces have achieved significant capabilities, diminishing the need for external military presence.

“Spain, as part of the Global Coalition, supported us in defeating ISIS. At our request, the coalition’s mission will end within two years, as its presence is no longer justified,” Al-Sudani explained.

He also affirmed Iraq's stable political environment, describing it as a foundation for further development.

Strategic Framework with the United States

Discussing relations with the United States, Al-Sudani stressed the importance of the Strategic Framework Agreement. “Our relationship with the United States is institutional and based on this agreement,” he said. Additionally, he revealed ongoing communications with US President Donald Trump’s team, which has shown interest in deepening ties with Iraq.

Support for Regional Stability

Al-Sudani expressed optimism regarding the recent ceasefire in Lebanon, calling it a “significant milestone.” He hoped the ceasefire would extend to Gaza, contributing to regional stability.

Reiterating Iraq’s stance, he said, “Our laws prohibit the recognition of the Zionist entity. The Palestinians are the rightful owners of their land and their cause.”

Expanding Economic Partnerships

Iraq is looking to bolster its economic collaboration with Spain, particularly in infrastructure and transportation, Al-Sudani said, disclosing plans for substantial financial allocations.

“We will sign several memoranda of understanding with Spain, with funding ranging from €200 million to €1 billion for projects executed by the private sectors of both countries,” Al-Sudani shared.

He cited specific projects, including a $250 million railway project awarded to a Spanish company and ongoing negotiations for a high-speed train connecting Najaf and Karbala.