Iraqi PM: Our government was formed amid political distrust, voter disengagement

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stated that his government was formed during a time of voter disengagement and declining public confidence in the political system.

Speaking during a dialogue session hosted by the Strategics Center, attended by researchers, diplomats, and experts from multiple countries, Al-Sudani acknowledged the “low voter turnout and growing skepticism toward the political system” at the time of his government’s formation, emphasizing that the government’s program was designed to be practical to restore public confidence.

“Significant progress has already been made in its implementation.”

The session's discussions covered Iraq’s efforts to sustain stability, promote sustainable development, and address poverty and unemployment, and examined economic policies, regional and international relations, and the government’s achievements and goals in these areas.

Notably, Al-Sudani’s government was approved by Parliament on October 27, 2022, following a year-long political deadlock after Iraq’s parliamentary elections. The crisis was further complicated by the withdrawal of the Sadrist bloc, which had emerged as the largest parliamentary faction.