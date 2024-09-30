Iraqi NSS announces arrest of 229 suspects in September operations

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) revealed, on Monday, the results of its operations carried out during September, leading to the arrest of 229 individuals involved in terrorism, drug trafficking, and extortion.

In a statement, the service detailed that its security efforts throughout September resulted in notable achievements across the country, leading to the arrest of 42 individuals on terrorism charges, 63 involved in drug trafficking and promotion, 70 accused of electronic extortion, and 54 individuals connected to extremist religious movements, among other significant operations.

INSS has also announced additional achievements in their operations, leading to the arrest of 25 individuals involved in fraud and scam operations, nine suspects promoting the banned Baath Party, 18 individuals accused of smuggling oil derivatives, nine suspects involved in the trafficking and smuggling of antiquities, 12 individuals for selling electronic cheating devices used in school exams, 11 suspects for forging official documents.

Furthermore, authorities seized and destroyed approximately two million smuggled medical boxes and 100 tons of expired food products.