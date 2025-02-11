Iraqi MP: Supreme Court reject legal challenges “under political pressure”

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court rejected lawmakers appeals “under clear pressure”, an Iraqi MP said on Tuesday.

The member of the parliamentary legal committee, Raed Al-Maliki, told Shafaq News that they respect the court’s decision to dismiss the legal challenges filed against the controversial laws (the General Amnesty Law, Personal Status Law, and Property Restitution Law), and the lawsuits rejection was expected.

“The ruling was driven by political considerations rather than legal grounds, with the court prioritizing the current situation over legal principles. Even the Federal Court itself is not convinced by the ruling," he claimed.

Al-Maliki affirmed that they were satisfied with their objections, which were raised both during parliamentary sessions and the voting process, as well as in court, explaining that “these objections were not aimed at blocking legislation but rather at correcting certain flaws in the provisions included in the laws.”

“Unfortunately, some of these provisions encourage corruption and allow criminals and terrorists to evade justice,” he warned.

Regarding further legal challenges, he argued that some articles of the law are unconstitutional, “which gives any individual or lawmaker the right to file new appeals against specific provisions of the law.”

On the Personal Status Law, the Iraqi MP stated that the presidency will ratify it, followed by the restitution of properties, before its publication in the official gazette.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker, Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, congratulated what he described as “innocent prisoners and those awaiting their release,” emphasizing that parliamentary efforts to secure political consensus for passing the General Amnesty Law had succeeded.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court annulled its previous ruling that had suspended the implementation of three laws. However, the court also reiterated that no laws may be enacted in violation of the constitution.