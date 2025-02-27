Iraqi Kataeb Hezbollah condemns attack on al-Diwaniya office

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kataeb Hezbollah said its office in al-Diwaniya province was attacked by unidentified armed groups, condemning the incident as a “terrorist act.”

The group described the assault as “a desperate attempt to undermine security and stability in the province and weaken its national role in serving the Iraqi people.” It called on security forces to investigate the attack and bring those responsible to justice.

Iraqi Hezbollah reiterated its commitment to countering any efforts to disrupt Iraq’s security and stability, stressing the importance of national unity in combating terrorism. The group urged Iraqis to stand together and resist any attempts to compromise the nation’s safety and progress.

Kataeb Hezbollah, considered a primary pillar of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) alongside Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, was designated a terrorist organization by the United States in 2009.