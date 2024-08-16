Iraqi Intelligence arrests key female ISIS member in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Directorate General of Intelligence and Security announced the arrest of the responsible for Women's Affairs Prison Administration and financial aid distribution for ISIS women in Nineveh Governorate, northern Iraq.

The Directorate, under the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, stated that “the Special Intelligence Tasks Cell, affiliated with the Directorate, arrested a female ISIS member, sought under Article (1/4) of the Anti-Terrorism Law.”

“She was part of the Al-Khansaa Brigade within the so-called Wilayat Nineveh.”

According to a UN report, ISIS is estimated to have 5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters between Syria and Iraq, with roughly half being fighters. Despite losing much of its territorial control, ISIS remains a severe threat due to its history of brutal attacks and ongoing efforts to recruit and spread propaganda. Iraq and its international partners have undertaken significant military operations and counter-terrorism measures to counteract ISIS and maintain regional stability.