Iraqi Christian bloc condemns alcohol ban, warns of drug proliferation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Christian bloc Al-Warka expressed strong opposition to the government's decision to ban alcoholic beverages in social clubs, warning that the decision could lead to an increase in drug use by those with "unrestricted arms."

Former MP Joseph Sliwa, head of the bloc, told Shafaq News, "The issue of alcoholic beverages has become a commercial matter under a religious guise. The aim is to make money and pave the way for the spread of drugs controlled by some parties with weapons outside the state's authority. These parties cover up the issue under the pretext that it is related to religion."

Sliwa added, "The majority of those who consume alcoholic beverages are Muslims, and there is no consensus on the prohibition of alcohol. There are long-standing clubs in Baghdad that have been selling alcoholic beverages for hundreds of years without prohibition. Were the past years permissible, and now they are forbidden? Even during the Abbasid era, these beverages were neither prohibited nor banned in Baghdad."

He explained that "the decision to ban alcoholic beverages in social clubs has political and financial aspects and has very serious social implications for Iraqi society. It will also affect the economy, as these beverages and clubs generate millions of dollars for the Iraqi state annually."

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior has directed the ban on the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages in social clubs. The ministry, in a letter addressed to Al-Ilwiya Club, stated that this ban applies to all clubs registered under the NGO law, warning of legal action in case of violation.

Since 2020, the ministry has been conducting campaigns to close nightclubs and entertainment venues selling unauthorized alcoholic beverages in Baghdad.