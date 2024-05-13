Iraqi Airport: New standards for portable chargers holders

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the General Company for Air Navigation Services (GCANS) announced new standards for portable chargers (power banks) for travelers.

The company stated that "according to these standards, travelers must declare their possession of the portable charger and know its battery size through its specific label, and the battery capacity should not exceed (100 watts/hour). If this limit is exceeded, a special permit from the airline is required."

The company further explained that "travelers are allowed to carry two batteries of this type, but the battery must be carried in the hand luggage only and not allowed to be carried with the checked baggage. All airlines must adhere to these standards for everyone's safety."

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Jihad Kazem Al-Diwan, the Director of Relations and Media at the Civil Aviation Authority, said that "the decision of the Civil Aviation Authority to ban carrying portable chargers for mobile phones (power banks) by travelers came after a minor incident occurred in one of the travelers' bags, which involved the explosion of a portable charger inside it."

Al-Diwan added that "portable chargers will be confiscated by the competent authorities to ensure the safety of travelers," confirming that "the ban decision applies to travelers in all Iraqi airports and only for departing passengers, while incoming flights are not affected by this decision."