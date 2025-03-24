Iraq to vote on Halabja Province Law in Tuesday's session

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament's sixth session agenda, scheduled for Tuesday, will include a vote on the draft law to establish Halabja as a province, according to the Parliament's media office.

Iraq is divided into 18 provinces, and if Halabja, located 250 kilometers north of Baghdad, is approved as a province, it will become the 19th. These provinces are further divided into districts and smaller subdivisions known as subdistricts.

In March, the Iraqi Presidency renewed its call for the Parliament to vote on the Halabja Province Law and urged political forces to back this demand.

Iraq's National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) leader Ammar al-Hakim was among those who expressed support for the Parliament's vote to establish the 19th province.