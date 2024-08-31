Iraq to lead G77 and China at United Nations in 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq has been selected to chair the Group of 77 (G77) and China at the United Nations for 2025, following a decision by the Asia-Pacific Group, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday.

Abbas Kadhim Obaid, Acting Permanent Representative of Iraq to the UN, outlined Iraq's vision for its upcoming role, emphasizing "support for developing countries' goals in economic, technological, and social development." He highlighted Iraq's commitment to the group's core principles and promised to ensure the presidency's success.

"This will be Iraq's first time chairing the G77 and China since its establishment, of which Iraq was a founding member 60 years ago."

The decision to appoint Iraq as chair of the G77 and China, the largest UN bloc comprising 134 member states, was adopted unanimously at the meeting.