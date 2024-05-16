Iraq seeks collaboration with Amazon on data center to facilitate internet access

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Communications Hiyam al-Yasiri held talks with Amazon representatives on Thursday to explore avenues for collaboration on establishing a data center in the country.

The project, according to a statement from the Ministry of Communications, aims to improve internet affordability and access for Iraqi citizens.

The discussions focused on potential partnerships between the ministry and Amazon, including the possibility of an Amazon data center in Iraq.

"This facility would aim to deliver global internet content at competitive prices to Iraqi users," the statement said.

Minister al-Yasiri reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to partnering with leading technology companies to enhance the quality of services provided to citizens and contribute to Iraq's economic development.

On Monday, Amazon said it will launch data centers in Saudi Arabia in 2026 and plans to invest more than $5.3 billion in the kingdom.

The cloud region will enable customers to securely store content and run workloads while offering higher speed for its users.

Amazon and its cloud competitors Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft have said they will raise their investments, primarily for data centers, to support the growing adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.