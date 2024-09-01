Iraq's urbanization rate reached new high in 2023

Shafaq News/ Iraq experienced a notable increase in its urbanization rate in 2023, reaching its highest level in recent years.

According to Statista, a German company specializing in global market and consumer data, "The urbanization rate in Iraq reached its highest level in the past year compared to previous years, standing at 71.60%, up from 71.35% the year before."

The company noted that "urbanization in Iraq has gradually increased at the expense of rural areas, with rates recorded at 69.6% in 2013, 70.09% in 2016, and 70.12% in 2020."

It is noteworthy that urbanization does not necessarily mean rural-to-urban migration, but rather the transfer of urban characteristics and traits to rural communities.