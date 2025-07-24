Iraq’s election commission pledges full access for monitors ahead of vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq will open its electoral process to both local and international observers to ensure transparency in the upcoming elections, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

In a statement, the Commission confirmed that observer and media accreditation systems have already been approved, covering journalists and monitors from inside and outside Iraq. "Our doors will remain open to all authorized oversight bodies during the vote."

The United Nations is expected to play a supporting role through its advisory office embedded within the IHEC, providing technical assistance and ongoing coordination.

Meanwhile, vetting for the candidate lists is still underway. According to the IHEC, once internal reviews are completed, the names will be forwarded to relevant verification bodies to confirm their legal eligibility.

This vote marks Iraq’s first full-term parliamentary election since Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani took office in late 2022, following the snap elections that brought down Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s government.