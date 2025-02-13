Iraq's date palms top 22 million, eyes 30 million

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture announced that the country's date palm count has exceeded 22 million, with plans to reach 30 million within five years.

"The number of date palms has surpassed 22 million," Minister of Agriculture Abbas Jibr Al-Maliki said in a statement, adding “we expect to reach 30 million date palms within five years."

Al-Maliki also stated that the ministry is in the process of contracting with a global British laboratory to obtain the same genetic traits of date palms through tissue culture.

In March 2024, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported that Iraq ranked fourth globally in date production for 2023.