Iraq's anti-corruption agency tries to extradite 15 suspects living outside the country

Shafaq News/ The Integrity Commission on Monday said it is working with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Syria, and Turkey to extradite Iraqis wanted in their home country for charges related to corruption.

The commission said that it has already extradited one suspect from Turkey, a man named Ahmed al-Kassar who was sentenced to seven years in prison in absentia for his role in a corruption case involving the Agricultural Bank in al-Anbar.

The commission's chairman, Judge Mohammed Hanoun, said that the agency is working on two fronts: "combating corruption in Iraq since 2003 and recovering funds that were stolen before 2003."

Hanoun added that Iraq is trying to recover funds stranded in Turkey that are linked to both the former regime and corruption cases that have occurred after its fall in 2003.