Iraq's President: Baghdad-Erbil relations are progressing

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid described the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil as experiencing "improvement and progress."

During a meeting with the Australian Ambassador to Iraq, Glenn Miles, the President discussed the relationship between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, noting that "both sides desire to reach common understandings that achieve social justice and provide solutions to lingering issues according to the constitution and the law."

The main disagreements between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are oil exports, disputed areas, and employees' salaries.

Rashid also praised the "supportive positions" of the Australian government in Iraq's war against terrorism and security cooperation, emphasizing the importance of continuing "international efforts to combat terrorist gangs and extremism to enhancing peaceful coexistence for all," according to a statement.

On his part, the Australian Ambassador affirmed his country's desire to strengthen its relations with Iraq and bolster cooperation ties to "serve the highest interests of both countries and their peoples."