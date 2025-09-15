Iraq's Parliament stalls again: Political rifts block key bills

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Parliament on Monday again failed to convene after attendance fell short of the required quorum, leaving an agenda of 11 items — including seven bills — unaddressed.

The legislature’s media office confirmed the adjournment earlier, following warnings from Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) lawmaker Majid Shingali that weak turnout would prevent the sitting from going ahead.

Vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Economy Committee Yasser al-Husseini said political factions deliberately obstructed the session to stop the Industrial Investment Law, which he argued could boost Iraq’s economy. "Disagreements also centered on a compensation law for citizens who lost limbs, (known as red card holders)."

