Iraq's National Security Advisor makes surprise visit to Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq's National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, arrived in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate of Iraqi Kurdistan on an unannounced visit.

A source informed Shafaq News Agency that “Al-Araji arrived with a high-level security delegation upon the request of PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.”

No further details about the purpose of the visit were revealed.

Last week, Al-Araji met with Kurdish PM Masrour Barzani in Erbil to enhance security cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil.