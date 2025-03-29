Iraq’s Eid al-Fitr: Kleicha fills homes with nostalgia

Shafaq News/ As Eid al-Fitr nears, the scent of dates, cardamom, and butter drifts through Iraqi homes, where families in Baghdad and Erbil gather to prepare kleicha—the beloved pastry that has long symbolized hospitality and togetherness.

For many, kleicha is more than a holiday treat; it is a tradition woven into the fabric of family and community life. “An inherited practice that fosters community bonds,” says 85-year-old Basima Al-Saeed from Baghdad, recalling how exchanging plates of kleicha with neighbors strengthens ties during the holiday.

For Umm Wissam, baking kleicha is “a joyful family ritual that signals the start of Eid.” Her neighbors eagerly await her homemade pastries, prepared using a cherished family recipe passed down through generations.

Yet, in today’s fast-paced world, some families turn to bakeries to finish the baking process, either due to time constraints or frequent power outages. Zahraa Hassan, a working mother from Zayouna, values the taste and tradition of homemade kleicha but often finds herself buying them instead. “Still, store-bought kleicha doesn’t match the joy of making it at home,” she tells Shafaq News.

Despite changing times, kleicha remains a treasured part of Iraq’s Eid celebrations—connecting past and present, one sweet bite at a time.