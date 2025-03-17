Iraq’s CMC unanimously elects new chief

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Media and Communications Commission (CMC) appointed a new chairman, a source said on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News that the commission’s board of commissioners unanimously voted to elect Blasem Salem as the new chairman.

On March 12, a government source revealed that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani had assigned Nofal Abu Raghif, a senior member and spokesperson of the National Wisdom Movement, to lead the CMC’s executive body.

In February, sources indicated that Ammar Al-Hakim’s National Wisdom Movement would receive high-ranking government positions, including the CMC leadership, as a political concession from the ruling coalition. Several positions have already been allocated to figures from the Wisdom Movement following al-Hakim’s boycott of Coordination Framework and State Administration Coalition meetings. His protest followed Al-Sudani’s acceptance of Ali Al-Moayyed’s resignation, the dismissal of Dhi Qar’s governor, and threats to oust Najaf’s governor.

To break the deadlock, a closed-door meeting took place on February 6, resulting in the appointment of several key figures from the Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement.