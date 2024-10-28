Iraq's Al-Siyada Party head resigns amid talk of Accountability Commission summons

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Khamis Al-Khanjar, the head of Iraq's Al-Siyada Party (Sovereignty), submitted his resignation from the party leadership in an official letter addressed to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

The party's letter stated, "Referring to the document accepting Khamis Farhan Ali’s resignation…, please notify the relevant authorities, including the National Commission for Accountability and Justice, of the resignation.”

Meanwhile, an informed source revealed that "Al-Khanjar submitted his resignation following news of his summons by the Accountability Commission."

Who Is Khamis Al-Khanjar?

Khamis Farhan Ali Al-Khanjar Al-Essawi, the head of the Al-Siyada Party and a key rival of Mohammad al-Halboosi for the position of Speaker of Iraq's House of Representatives, was born in 1965 in Fallujah, Al-Anbar province. He pursued his university education in media and political science. After completing his secondary education in Fallujah, he moved to Baghdad at age twenty, where he began his career as a businessman, managing his family's companies.

Al-Khanjar is also known for founding several charitable, educational, and political organizations, including the Khanjar Foundation for Scientific Development and the Center for Strategic Studies. In the political arena, he established a political alliance in 2010 but opted to refrain from holding government positions.