Iraq's Acting Parliament Speaker urges full MP participation in today's Speaker election

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq's Acting Parliament Speaker, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, called on heads of parliamentary blocs and MPs to attend and fully participate in today’s session to elect a new House Speaker, succeeding Mohammed al-Halbousi, whose term expired nearly a year ago.

In a statement, Al-Mandalawi stressed the importance of all representatives being present in the Parliament Hall to cast their votes and finalize the selection of a Speaker for the legislature.

The Acting Parliament Speaker further emphasized the need to set aside “political disputes,” calling on “all national forces to approach this crucial matter responsibly to fulfill overdue constitutional obligations.”

He expressed hope that “today’s session would result in electing a Speaker who will contribute to strengthening the Parliament’s oversight and legislative roles,” noting that “finalizing today’s election is a right for a key foundational group in the political process,” referring to the Sunnis.

Notably, the Taqadum bloc, led by Mohammed al-Halboosi, insists on retaining the position as its entitlement. In contrast, Al-Siyada bloc, headed by Khamis al-Khanjar, argues that the seat should represent the entire Sunni community rather than a single party. However, the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework, which has a parliamentary majority, backs Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani for the position.