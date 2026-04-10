Iraq presidential vote at risk over political divisions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi political blocs remain divided over attending the parliament session on April 11 to elect a new president, while Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi called on bloc leaders and lawmakers to attend and proceed with constitutional obligations, warning he may disclose the names of absent MPs and parties obstructing the vote.

Several factions have announced a boycott, including the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the State of Law Coalition (SLC), and Al-Azm Alliance, arguing that moving forward without prior political agreement violates the principle of power-sharing.

Other blocs have insisted on holding the session as scheduled, including the State Forces Alliance, the Taqaddum Party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, the Sadiqoon Movement, and the Turkmen Front.

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