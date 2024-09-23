Iraq pledges aid to Lebanon Following Ayatollah Al-Sistani Call, PM Says

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced Monday that Iraq will respond to a call from the country's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, pledging to deliver aid to Lebanon by air and land.

“In light of the recent developments in the brotherly Lebanon, the Iraqi government and the Iraqi people stand firmly for justice, truth, and principles, based on the statement of the Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Al-Sistani. His Eminence has called for all efforts to be made to stop the aggression and assist Lebanon and its people in their brave resistance to the criminal Zionist attacks, which have resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds of its honorable citizens and the injury of thousands of innocent civilians.” Al-Sudani said in a statement.

Al-Sudani praised the long-standing position of the Najaf-based religious authority, noting, "Our government's position has been clear from the outset, unequivocally rejecting the brutal aggression against Gaza and all of steadfast Palestine, as well as rejecting the Zionist entity's attacks on the sovereignty of certain countries in the region."

The Iraqi Prime Minister reiterated that his government's position has been clear from the beginning in calling “upon major powers, international organizations, and all Arab and Islamic countries to make efforts to stop the criminal Zionist war machine and Iraq now calls for an urgent meeting of the leaders of Arab delegations (currently in New York) to hold an Islamic summit to discuss the repercussions of the Zionist aggression on our peaceful people in Lebanon. This summit aims to coordinate joint efforts to halt the criminal behavior and rally global opinion, which has never been more aware of the historical injustice against Palestinians and the current suffering in peaceful Lebanon.”

On behalf of Iraq’s government and people, al-Sudani committed to organizing relief efforts and delivering aid, in response to the directives of the top religious authority, to ease the suffering of Lebanon. This includes establishing an air and land bridge to transport fuel for hospitals and essential services in Lebanon, and opening Iraqi hospitals to treat the wounded, as part of the broader effort to support Lebanon's resilience amid the attacks.