Iraq judiciary rejects claims of parliament dissolution

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council on Thursday denied reports claiming the judiciary had issued a decision to dissolve parliament or call early elections.

The Council’s media center clarified that a widely circulated post —also referencing the collection of one million signatures— “has no basis in truth,” stressing that the platform behind it is fake and not affiliated with any official judicial authority. It urged media outlets to verify information and rely on official sources when reporting sensitive developments.

Iraq faces a prolonged political impasse following the late 2025 parliamentary elections, with key constitutional steps still incomplete. Lawmakers have yet to elect a new president or designate a prime minister to form the next government, while progress has so far been limited to selecting the parliament’s leadership.

The Shiite Coordination Framework —the largest bloc in parliament— has agreed to postpone naming a prime minister until after the ongoing regional conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Under the constitution, parliament must first elect a president before assigning a prime minister-designate, a deadline that expired on January 28 without resolution.

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