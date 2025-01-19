Iraq forms committee to address delayed investment licenses

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Sunday, presided over the first meeting of the High Coordination Committee for Provinces this year.

During the meeting, the committee convened to review the progress of its executive agenda, focusing on achieving the goals of its government program, prioritizing infrastructure projects, and addressing provincial matters.

Among the key decisions, the draft of the new Provincial Law was approved to begin the legislative process.

In a bid to protect the environment, the participants formed a committee to find alternative, environmentally-friendly sites for brick factories, mandating the use of liquid gas for new facilities.

They also decided to transfer the functions, services, and budgets from federal ministries to Kirkuk, in line with the amended Provincial Law.

Additionally, a committee was formed to study the agricultural policy, particularly addressing the draft policy submitted by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The meeting also addressed stalled investment licenses, forming a committee to identify the reasons behind the delays and find solutions within 30 days.