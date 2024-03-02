Iraq declares readiness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein expressed Baghdad's readiness to “mediate” between Russia and Ukraine.

Hussein told the Russian news agencies "Novosti" and "Sputnik" on the sidelines of the 2024 Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF), "If both parties (Russia and Ukraine) turn to us for mediation, we will take steps in that direction."

Hussein noted that he was part of a contact group formed by the Arab League, which included foreign ministers from Egypt, Algeria, Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and the Secretary-General in March 2022.

"This group was invited to contact both sides and offer mediation. We visited Moscow and met with the Russian Foreign Minister (Sergey Lavrov). We met with his Ukrainian counterpart in Warsaw and presented a proposal to mediate between the parties, but the circumstances were extremely difficult." He added.

It is noteworthy that relations between Moscow and Western capitals have deteriorated to their lowest levels against the backdrop of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.

Several Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia while providing financial and military support to Ukraine.