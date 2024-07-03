Iraq close to being free from radioactive contamination

Shafaq News / The head of the Iraqi Atomic Energy Commission, Naim al-Aboudi, announced on Wednesday that Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq, is free of radioactive pollution while indicating that the final declaration of Iraq's complete freedom from radioactive pollution is imminent.

Al-Aboudi, who also holds the post of Minister of Higher Education, said during a press conference in the presence of Dhi Qar Governor Murtada Abboud al-Ibrahimi and members of the Diwani Order 23580 committee that the specialized national teams at the Iraqi Atomic Energy Commission "managed in an exceptional effort to treat the contaminated war remnants, which amounted to nearly two hundred tons of contaminated iron pieces within a record time of thirty-four days," indicating that the monitoring teams from the National Authority for Nuclear, Radiological and Chemical Control conducted their necessary surveys that proved Dhi Qar governorate is free of radioactive remnants.

Dhi Qar is a governorate in southern Iraq, historically significant and known for its archaeological sites, including the ancient city of Ur. In recent years, the governorate has been a focus of environmental remediation efforts due to its contamination from past conflicts.

The cleanup of radioactive contamination in Dhi Qar involved extensive efforts by specialized national teams from the IAEC.

Iraqi Atomic Energy Commission experts are continuing to clean up several other governorates, he added, stressing that the final declaration of Iraq's complete freedom from radioactive contamination will be made soon.

The Iraqi Atomic Energy Commission is responsible for the regulation and management of nuclear and radiological activities in Iraq. The IAEC oversees efforts to clean up radioactive contamination, manage radioactive waste, and ensure nuclear safety and security. The commission plays a crucial role in monitoring and mitigating the environmental impacts of past conflicts and industrial activities involving radioactive materials.