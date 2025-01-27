Iraq bolsters combat capabilities with “advanced” patrol boats

Shafaq News/ Iraq has received “high-specification” patrol boats to protect its territorial waters under a contract with a leading South Korean marine and offshore company.

On Monday, the Iraqi Navy Command stated that the "Navy Commander oversaw the inspection and handover of three patrol boats at Umm Qasr Base, west of Basra, under a contract with ENM Korea. These high-specification boats are designed for specialized missions to protect Iraq's territorial waters."

"They will strengthen combat capabilities in the area of operations."

The boats are reportedly equipped with “advanced” electronic monitoring and communication systems, enhancing their effectiveness in safeguarding Iraq's oil and commercial ports, often referred to as the "lifeline of the Iraqi economy."

Last week, three modern South Korean-made SAT55 model boats arrived at Umm Qasr Port. A source explained to our agency that these boats feature “high” maneuverability and speed and are equipped with the latest electronic and weapon systems, enabling them to perform their duties “efficiently,” including countering maritime threats and securing Iraq's coastlines.