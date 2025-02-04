Iraq approves 5,000 appointments for top graduates

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Federal Service Council has finalized the second batch of appointments for top-ranking graduates and holders of advanced degrees, an official said on Tuesday.

Iraq’s Strategic Planning and Federal Service Parliamentary Committee Chairwoman, MP Layla Al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News that the second batch includes 5,000 individuals and is now ready for government approval.

She added that the Council of Ministers is expected to vote, on Tuesday, on launching these appointments, subject to available financial allocations.

“This step is part of the government’s broader efforts to employ qualified professionals,” Al-Tamimi stated.

She further noted that once the second batch is processed, work will immediately begin on the third phase of appointments, in coordination with the Finance Ministry, based on available job vacancies.

Last month, the Federal Service Council announced that the third batch would cover 8,000 applicants and would be launched soon.