Iraq and Pakistan conduct joint military naval exercise in Iraqi waters

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi and Pakistani naval forces conducted a joint exercise in Iraqi waters as part of the ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense stated, “Following the directives of Navy Commander Admiral Mazin Abdulwahid Gubaian and under the supervision of the Commander of Umm Qasr Naval Base, a joint naval exercise was conducted at the end of the Pakistani delegation’s visit to Iraq, within the framework of military cooperation between Iraq and Pakistan.”

The exercise involved the Iraqi P-310 patrol boat from the Second Patrol Boat Battalion, First Naval Brigade, Umm Qasr Base, and the Pakistani PMS DEHSHAT 1072 ship. “It simulated the interception of a terrorist vessel at sea to counter illegal activities, to enhance skills and exchange expertise between the two navies,” the ministry explained.

At the end of the exercise, the commander of the Pakistani ship praised the readiness, expertise, and individual skills of the Iraqi patrol boat crew in the Iraqi territorial waters.