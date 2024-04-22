Iraq, Turkiye set to sign comprehensive agreement on security, economic, and water files

Shafaq News / The media advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Diaa Al-Nasiri, revealed, on Monday, that the Iraqi government will sign 20 agreements covering security, economic, and water files with Turkiye.

"These three files will be discussed and agreed upon within a single package with the Turkish side to reach solutions for longstanding problems." Al-Nasiri told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Nasiri continued, "The most prominent agreements to be discussed and signed include the Development Road project, as well as addressing the issue of granting visas to Iraqis and reducing obstacles and fees for Turkish visas."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his high-ranking delegation arrived in Baghdad earlier today for a one-day visit following a 13-year hiatus.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received Erdogan at Baghdad International Airport with a ceremony that included 21-gun salutes, which is the country's highest honor.

Later, Erdogan and his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Jamal Rasheed discussed several common issues, including economics, water, and security, as well as bilateral relations and ongoing events in the regional area.

Erdogan will also visit Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, following his meetings with Iraqi officials in Baghdad.