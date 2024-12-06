Iraq, Iran, Syria begin trilateral meeting in Baghdad to discuss Syrian crisis

Shafaq News/ A trilateral meeting officially began in Baghdad on Friday, with senior officials from Iraq, Syria, and Iran gathering to discuss the ongoing developments in Syria and their broader regional repercussions.

Foreign Ministers of Iran and Syria, Abbas Araghchi and Bassam Sabbagh, joined their Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in the talks.

The gathering comes at a time of heightened tensions in Syria, where Syrian government forces are battling opposition armed groups that have taken territories, including the strategic city of Aleppo.

Iraqi military authorities have raised the nation's security alert level in response to the escalating crisis. Troops, including army brigades and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), have been deployed along Iraq’s border with Syria.

According to sources, the trilateral talks are expected to focus on the impact of the Syrian conflict on neighboring countries and the broader stability of the region.

The ministers will also explore Iraq's proposed mediation efforts for a potential international meeting in Baghdad aimed at addressing the Syrian crisis through "political and diplomatic" channels.