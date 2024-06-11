Iran's Acting FM to visit Iraq, Kurdistan Region on Thursday

Shafaq News / A government source reported, on Tuesday, that Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, will arrive in Baghdad on Thursday and will subsequently visit Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Bagheri visit to Iraq is part of his regional tour. He is scheduled to meet with the President, Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament, Chief Justice, National Security Advisor, and various political figures."

The source added, "Bagheri will head to Erbil on Friday to hold meetings with officials there."

Ali Bagheri was appointed as Acting Foreign Minister following the death of the previous minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on May 19 in East Azerbaijan Province, northwest Iran.