Shafaq News- Nineveh

Regional pressure and interference are holding up the selection of a new district chief for Sinjar, Nineveh Provincial Council member Ahmed al-Abd Rabbo said on Monday, urging that the district be kept out of external conflicts and narrow partisan disputes.

Speaking at a news conference, al-Abd Rabbo said the dispute over Sinjar’s administration had gone beyond local and administrative disagreements. He rejected the suggestion that divisions within the provincial council were responsible for the delay.

Al-Abd Rabbo stressed that the decision should be made by Iraqis and reflect the wishes of residents, helping restore stability and ease the suffering of displaced people.

On Sunday, a local source told Shafaq News that political rivalries and competition among influential factions over the appointment had intensified. The source linked the dispute to a broader contest over political influence and administrative appointments across districts and subdistricts in Nineveh province, which has prevented the parties from reaching a consensus and ending the administrative vacuum in Sinjar.