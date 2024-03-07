IRI announces targetting Israeli Rosh Pina Airport

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced, on Thursday evening, the targeting of an Israeli airport with a drone, claiming it aimed at a military base within the airport.

IRI stated that "the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted, on the evening of Thursday, March 7, 2024, using unmanned aerial vehicles, a military base at the Rosh Pina Airport in Israel."

The statement clarified that this targeting comes "as part of the second phase of the Resistance operations, in solidarity with the people of Gaza, and in response to the Zionist massacres against innocent Palestinian civilians."

Noteworrhy, IRI term commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, including powerful groups such as Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa.