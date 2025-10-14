IHEC to keep disqualified candidates on Iraq's election posters

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) will keep the names of disqualified candidates on official election posters and booklets to avoid delays as courts review appeals ahead of the November 11 parliamentary elections.

According to IHEC documents released on Tuesday, the decision allows the commission to retain names that could later be reinstated to avoid delays in the ongoing electoral process. Candidates who are reapproved must sign a written pledge not to contest the omission of their names from printed materials.

IHEC confirmed Hussein Ali Hajim of the Iraqi Arab Project (al-Mashru al-Arabi) Party and Ali Shaya Saeed of the al-Faw–Zakho Gathering remain on the ballot. Four other candidates have three days to present clearance from the Interior Ministry or face disqualification.

As it finalizes preparations for elections in which nearly 20 million Iraqis are expected to vote across 8,700 centers and 39,000 stations, IHEC said it is working to balance transparency, legal procedures, and logistics.

