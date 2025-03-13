Humanitarian crisis looms: Iraq raises alarm over US funding cuts

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s National Security Advisory, along with several ministries, urged the United States to reconsider its decision to halt support for international organizations operating within the country.

The discussions, convened by the Advisory, addressed concerns raised in a letter from the UN Secretary-General to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. Among the issues were "Al-Amal" center, "Al-Hol" camp, and the situation of Iraqi families returning from northeastern Syria. The impact of the US funding cuts on UN programs in Iraq was also a major point of focus.

An official statement revealed that the meeting primarily centered on the operational gaps created by the funding cuts and their effect on UN initiatives. "The suspension of support will directly disrupt critical humanitarian operations and the rehabilitation of families," one official involved in the discussions remarked.

Several key decisions were made to assist the Ministry of Migration and Iraqi institutions in resettling families, ensuring that the integration process continues without interruption. "We must ensure that families are not left behind due to external funding changes," a senior official emphasized.

The talks also highlighted the international community's responsibility in completing the second phase of addressing the ISIS file, especially the rehabilitation of affected families. "This is not Iraq's responsibility alone; it requires collective action and support," another official stressed.