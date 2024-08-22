Former Nineveh Governor Al-Nujaifi criticizes political influence in the governorate

Shafaq News/ the former governor of Nineveh, Atheel al-Nujaifi, expressed concerns over what he described as the governorate's transformation into a marketplace for trading parliamentary seats by Shiite and Sunni political blocs, often involving figures from outside the region.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, al-Nujaifi said, "Over the past few years, Shiite and Sunni political blocs have turned Nineveh into a market to secure the parliamentary seats they lack," lamenting the diminishing political influence of Mosul and other Sunni cities, "these areas have been largely sidelined in Iraq's political landscape."

"Mosul used to be a critical player, with political importance rivaling that of Baghdad, Najaf, and Erbil. Today, it is no longer a key part of the equation," he said.

Al-Nujaifi attributed Nineveh's decline in political significance to the absence of strong local leadership and the weakness of its current representatives. "The lack of a powerful political bloc to lead Nineveh and the ineffective representation in existing power structures have left the province vulnerable," he explained.

Nineveh, located in northern Iraq, is characterized by its diverse ethnic and religious makeup, home to Arabs, Kurds, Assyrians, Turkmen, Yazidis, and Shabak communities. While this diversity has enriched the region's cultural fabric, it has also created tension.

The governorate gained global attention between 2014 and 2017 when the Islamic State (ISIS) occupied Nineveh, with Mosul, its largest city, declared the capital of ISIS's self-proclaimed caliphate. The battle to liberate Mosul from ISIS resulted in significant destruction and displacement of residents, leaving the region in a state of devastation.

Since ISIS's defeat, Nineveh has faced a slow and challenging recovery process. It struggles with rebuilding infrastructure, facilitating the return of displaced people, and addressing ongoing security concerns.

Politically, Nineveh has become a battleground for influence within Iraq, with various factions competing for control. The governorate's strategic importance is underscored by its proximity to oil-rich areas and its position along critical trade routes, further complicating its governance and stability.