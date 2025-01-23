Families of detainees in Mosul celebrate General Amnesty law

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of families of detainees and convicts in Mosul, Nineveh province, gathered on Thursday to celebrate the passage of the amendment to the General Amnesty Law, calling for the swift implementation of its provisions.

Om Mahmoud, one of the participants in the rally near the southern gate of Mosul, told Shafaq News that "two of my sons have been detained for years on fabricated charges, and I hope the approval of this law will be a gateway to their release."

She pointed out that her family faces great hardship in visiting her sons, who are detained and sentenced on terrorism-related charges, and appealed to the Iraqi government, parliament, and judiciary to "show mercy and compassion toward the families of detainees and to release them soon."

In turn, MP Taleb al-Mahmari explained that "many lawmakers have taken it upon themselves to follow up on the implementation of the Amnesty Law."

In a statement to Shafaq News, al-Mahmari emphasized that "the Amnesty Law has become a reality and will be implemented soon to provide justice for the wrongfully convicted and detained."

He added that "parliamentarians will monitor the implementation of the amnesty with relevant authorities to ensure the release of the innocent and those deserving of inclusion in the law."

He further noted that the MPs from Nineveh have many responsibilities following the general amnesty, including "the province's entitlements, land reclamation issues, political interference in elections, and other outstanding matters."

The Iraqi parliament approved three controversial laws last Tuesday, including the amendment to the General Amnesty Law, the Personal Status Law, and the Law for the Return of Properties to their Owners in Kirkuk.

The General Amnesty Law is among the key demands of Sunni political blocs, and was included in the political agreement paper of the State Administration Alliance during the formation of the current government.