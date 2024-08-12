Explosions rock Baghdad and Diyala: no casualties reported

Shafaq News/ An explosion was heard early Monday in southern Baghdad, while a security source in Diyala, northeastern Iraq, shared details on a Sunday explosion near Baqubah."

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that “a sound bomb exploded on abandoned land near the international highway south of Baghdad, heading toward Babil Governorate.”

“The bomb was safely detonated by engineers, with no significant injuries.”

Regarding the explosion near Baqubah, a security source reported that “it occurred when a citizen burned grass in Al-Uthmaniyah area, and the blast was heard throughout the area.”

"The security forces arrived at the scene and determined that the explosion, which did not cause any casualties, was due to an old piece of military waste in the area," he added.