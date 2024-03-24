Ex-director sentenced for embezzlement in Mosul

Shafaq News/ A former director of Bartala Municipality has been sentenced in absentia to five years in prison for misusing public funds.

Aaid Rashid Khader Hammo, who previously served as director of Bashiqa Municipality, was convicted of a road paving project between al-Muallimin and Bartala Park.

The investigation revealed Hammo awarded the contract to an unauthorized party and falsely marked the project as complete, violating government contracting procedures.

Evidence presented in court, including reports from Nineveh Governorate municipalities and the Federal Integrity Commission, confirmed irregularities and faulty implementation that led to wasted public funds. Hammo received the sentence under Article 331 of the Iraqi Penal Code (misuse of public funds).