Efforts underway to revise Sinjar agreement amid social harmony declaration

Shafaq News / Deputy Governor of Nineveh governorate Mohammed al-Jubouri announced, on Sunday, that there is a tendency to make amendments to the Sinjar Agreement concluded between Baghdad and Erbil, while Arab and Yazidi signatories in Sinjar declared a "Social Harmony" document.

Al-Jubouri told Shafaq News Agency that "the United States Institute of Peace and the American Association for Liberation and Construction sponsored the signing of a social harmony document in the Sinjar district between Arabs and Yazidis to renounce violence and extremism."

He considered that "the social harmony document will be a genuine step towards peaceful coexistence in the district," emphasizing that the document "will not be a substitute for the Iraqi judiciary in pursuing criminals and holding them accountable."

He affirmed that "the special committee for selecting a new district administrator for Sinjar has started its work in receiving applications from candidates for the position," indicating that "the position will be granted with the consensus of all components and political forces in Sinjar to manage the district and commence reconstruction and stability support."

Al-Jubouri pointed out that "there is a tendency for the provincial council to work on re-drafting the security agreement specific to the Sinjar district concluded between Baghdad and Erbil at the end of 2020, which was concluded in the absence of the administration of Nineveh and the provincial council."

He concluded by saying that "many requirements to restore stability to Sinjar require different commitments from the Baghdad government and the local Nineveh government."

Noteworthy, the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government reached an agreement on October 9, 2020, to normalize the situation in Sinjar, stipulating the joint administration of the judiciary in administrative, security, and service aspects. However, this agreement has not been effectively implemented so far due to political reasons, according to officials in the Kurdistan Region.