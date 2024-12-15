Earthquake strikes South of Iraq’s Al-Shirqat

Shafaq News/ A new earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 struck south of Al-Shirqat in Iraq’s Saladin Province, the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismological Monitoring announced on Sunday.

The authority stated that seismic stations recorded the earthquake, which occurred about 4 kilometers west of Al-Zawiya subdistrict in Saladin and was felt by residents.

It urged citizens to “avoid false information and rumors and adhere to seismic safety guidelines.”

On Friday, seismic stations recorded a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in Saladin, 30 kilometers from Al-Shirqat district, followed by a 3.7 magnitude tremor 17 kilometers to the south, both within the normal range.