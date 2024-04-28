Coordination Framework poised to break deadlock, elect speaker on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework, an alliance of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political parties, will hold a meeting on Monday to elect a new speaker for the Iraqi parliament, replacing Mohammed al-Halboosi, whose membership was terminated by a decision of the Federal Supreme Court - Iraq's highest judicial authority - more than five months ago.

A Framework leader, Aaid al-Hilali, told Shafaq News Agency that "the Coordination Framework forces will hold an important meeting tomorrow, Monday, to settle the issue of electing a new speaker of parliament."

"The general atmosphere is heading towards electing MP from Anbar province Salem al-Issawi, and there is great political and parliamentary support for him. The objection to him came only from the Taqadum Party, but dialogues with Taqadum are also ongoing, and there is no rift."

The Sunni political scene is witnessing fierce competition over the succession of Mohammed al-Halboosi, whose membership of parliament was canceled by a court ruling, while his Taqadum Party insists on retaining the position on the grounds that it holds the parliamentary majority within the Sunni component (43 seats). At the same time, his opponents from the Sovereignty, al-Azm, and Resolve blocs believe that the position is the right of the component without being bound by a specific political title.

The Sunnis are seeking to quickly decide the position of the speaker, which was supposed to take place after the first session of Parliament following the departure of al-Halboosi, so that there is a new mechanism for the Council to work and to decide on projects and laws that are pending in this regard, "but the rapid events and the entry of the Federal Court into the line have disrupted the choice."

The Iraqi parliament has failed several times to choose a speaker to replace al-Halboosi, Iraq's youngest speaker in history.